Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,769,627 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 74,758 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.53% of Bank of Montreal worth $341,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.4% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the third quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 6,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $87.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.51. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $110.67.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 22.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 34.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.70.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Stories

