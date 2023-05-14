Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Coverage Initiated at Hovde Group

Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Bankwell Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ BWFG opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $174.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.09. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

Bankwell Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BWFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. acquired 3,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $97,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. bought 3,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $97,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,330. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,334.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 29,686 shares of company stock valued at $822,511. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWFG. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 47,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 276,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,141,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 80,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $611,000. 33.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bankwell Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

