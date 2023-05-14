Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Short Interest Update

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the April 15th total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 526,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BZUN. HSBC lowered their target price on Baozun from $5.00 to $4.80 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Baozun from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. CLSA raised Baozun from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Baozun in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baozun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.45.

Shares of BZUN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 438,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,388. The firm has a market cap of $256.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54. Baozun has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $12.09.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.08). Baozun had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $370.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.78 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Baozun will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. 31.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

