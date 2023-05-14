Barclays Increases Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target to $30.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SQSP. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Squarespace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Squarespace presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.33.

Squarespace Stock Performance

Shares of SQSP stock opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. Squarespace has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $33.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.32.

Insider Activity

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $228.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Squarespace will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 21,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $504,475.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,318.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 21,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $504,475.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,318.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 28,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $768,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 745,440 shares in the company, valued at $20,126,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,005 shares of company stock worth $2,739,035. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 93.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 317.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the first quarter worth $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 953.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 399,710 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 44.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Squarespace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

See Also

