Barclays Lowers Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Price Target to $21.00

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bally’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Bally’s from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bally’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.71.

Bally’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BALY opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.10. The company has a market cap of $682.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.64). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $576.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.82 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bally’s will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino, Hard Rock, Biloxi, Tiverton, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras, Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

