Barclays Trims Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Target Price to $22.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RIVN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rivian Automotive from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.74.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.97. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $40.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Activity

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 407.24%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. Rivian Automotive’s revenue was up 595.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,300 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 33,240 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 228,063 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 442.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 162,851 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 132,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

