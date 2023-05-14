Beldex Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.14 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Beldex has a market cap of $236.24 million and $3.14 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,799.71 or 0.06685941 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00055801 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00040465 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019273 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,916,958,304 coins and its circulating supply is 5,327,358,310 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

