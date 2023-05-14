Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) Short Interest Update

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,900 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the April 15th total of 118,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,459.0 days.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BZQIF remained flat at $1.32 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $1.90.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (BZQIF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.