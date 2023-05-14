Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) Short Interest Update

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,900 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the April 15th total of 118,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,459.0 days.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BZQIF remained flat at $1.32 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $1.90.

Get Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication alerts:

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Bezeq The Israeli Telecommunication Corp. Ltd. engages in providing communication services. It operates through the following segments: Fixed-Line Domestic Communications, Cellular Communications, Internet, International Communications, and NEP, and Multi-Channel Television. The Fixed-Line Domestic Communications segment provides telephony services, internet infrastructure and access services, transmission and data communications services, and wholesale service for use of the Company’s physical infrastructures.

Receive News & Ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.