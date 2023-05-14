Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) Short Interest Down 40.0% in April

Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Binovi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BNVIF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. Binovi Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.44.

About Binovi Technologies

Binovi Technologies Corp. is a human performance technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of visual and neuro-cognitive processing products. It operates through the Binovi, a care platform that combines hardware, software, specialized expert knowledge, and data insights to deliver customized, one-on-one training and learning protocols ideal for K-12 students, vision care specialists, and sports performance testing and training.

