Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) Short Interest Down 40.0% in April

Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Binovi Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of BNVIF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. Binovi Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.44.
About Binovi Technologies
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Binovi Technologies (BNVIF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Binovi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Binovi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.