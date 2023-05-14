Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the April 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Bird Construction Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Bird Construction stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.12. Bird Construction has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $6.88.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIRDF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of construction services. It serves clients in the industrial, mining, institutional, retail, commercial, multi-tenant residential, light industrial, and renovation and restoration sectors using fixed priced, design-build, unit price, cost reimbursable, guaranteed upset price, and construction management contract delivery methods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.