Bitcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11.18 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $527.37 billion and $11.18 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $27,221.19 on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.22 or 0.00437849 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00132787 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00024649 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000427 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,373,675 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.
