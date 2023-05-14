Bitcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11.18 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $527.37 billion and $11.18 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $27,221.19 on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.22 or 0.00437849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00132787 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00024649 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000427 BTC.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,373,675 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using cryptocurrency exchanges.

