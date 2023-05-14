Bitcoin Gold Price Hits $13.06 on Top Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $228.80 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $13.06 or 0.00048321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00122286 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00030666 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000732 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a digital currency that aims to decentralize the process of Bitcoin mining by utilizing GPU hardware, making it more accessible to a wider range of users. BTG is based on the original Bitcoin blockchain but incorporates a different mining algorithm, Equihash, to promote decentralization and prevent the concentration of mining power. BTG was created in 2017 as a fork of Bitcoin, and it maintains similar features such as a limited supply cap of 21 million coins. BTG can be used for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for mining on GPU hardware to earn rewards for securing the network. BTG aims to provide a more decentralized and democratic approach to mining, empowering individual miners and promoting wider participation in the mining process.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

