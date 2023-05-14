Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $942,438.73 and approximately $8.35 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00122426 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00048271 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00030527 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001050 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

