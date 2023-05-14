BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the April 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Income Trust
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,678,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,718,000 after purchasing an additional 223,005 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 47.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,861,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 596,263 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 11.3% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,253,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 127,738 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 860,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter.
BlackRock Income Trust Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:BKT traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.48. The company had a trading volume of 122,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,170. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.64. BlackRock Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $14.46.
BlackRock Income Trust Dividend Announcement
BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Featured Stories
