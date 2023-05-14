BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Short Interest Down 28.1% in April

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the April 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 774,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after buying an additional 86,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 98,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 371.0% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 66,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 28.4% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 48,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,556. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $12.01.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0365 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

