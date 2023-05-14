BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the April 15th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at $36,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $17.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,237. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.67. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $20.48.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

