BMO Capital Markets Lowers Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $8.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $12.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Expensify in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Expensify in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Expensify from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Get Expensify alerts:

Expensify Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ EXFY opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. Expensify has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $401.46 million, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Activity at Expensify

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.17). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 29.18% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $40.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expensify will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expensify news, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $49,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Expensify news, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $49,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,412,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,251,384.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,600. 21.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Expensify by 277.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 94,182 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Expensify by 388.5% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 202,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 161,385 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $503,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify

(Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.