Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Receives C$238.55 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$238.55.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BYD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$227.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$244.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Desjardins cut Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$244.22 on Tuesday. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$117.48 and a 12-month high of C$247.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$218.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$212.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.01. The stock has a market cap of C$5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 93.57, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$864.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$832.79 million. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 5.71475 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.