Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.45-$7.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.80 billion-$4.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.86 billion.
Brink’s Stock Performance
Shares of BCO stock opened at $65.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.35. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $70.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.27 and a 200-day moving average of $61.80.
Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 69.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brink’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Insider Buying and Selling at Brink’s
In other Brink’s news, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $205,727.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $205,727.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $1,513,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,517.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brink’s
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brink’s by 77.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,918,000 after buying an additional 193,145 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Brink’s by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 486,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,127,000 after buying an additional 110,913 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Brink’s by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,539,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,717,000 after buying an additional 69,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brink’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,618,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,698,000 after buying an additional 65,960 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Brink’s
The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.
