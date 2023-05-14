Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.45-$7.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.80 billion-$4.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.86 billion.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of BCO stock opened at $65.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.35. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $70.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.27 and a 200-day moving average of $61.80.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 69.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brink’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brink’s

In other Brink’s news, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $205,727.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $205,727.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $1,513,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,517.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brink’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brink’s by 77.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,918,000 after buying an additional 193,145 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Brink’s by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 486,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,127,000 after buying an additional 110,913 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Brink’s by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,539,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,717,000 after buying an additional 69,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brink’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,618,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,698,000 after buying an additional 65,960 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

