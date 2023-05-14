Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kidder Stephen W acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 654,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,753,000 after buying an additional 151,540 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 836,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,182,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 22,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 14,626 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $154.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $183.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.84 and a 200 day moving average of $143.21.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $116,452.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $885,151.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,870 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,363. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

