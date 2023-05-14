Brokerages Set Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Target Price at $31.08

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.08.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENVX shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Enovix Trading Down 1.3 %

Enovix stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. Enovix has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $26.30.

Insider Activity at Enovix

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 2,698.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enovix news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 65,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $622,681.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 465,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,446,681.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri acquired 5,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,005,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,496,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 65,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $622,681.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 465,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,446,681.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 179,590 shares of company stock worth $1,868,554. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enovix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix



Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

