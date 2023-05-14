Brokerages Set Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) PT at GBX 58.33

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 57.40 ($0.72).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 83 ($1.05) to GBX 56 ($0.71) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tullow Oil to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 40 ($0.50) to GBX 25 ($0.32) in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 62 ($0.78) to GBX 54 ($0.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 63 ($0.79) to GBX 62 ($0.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

LON TLW opened at GBX 23.80 ($0.30) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 29.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 35.61. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 23.80 ($0.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 57.75 ($0.73). The company has a market capitalization of £345.10 million, a PE ratio of 793.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

