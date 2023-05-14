Brokers Issue Forecasts for Stella-Jones Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Stella-Jones in a report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Stella-Jones’ current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$60.80.

SJ opened at C$58.58 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of C$30.54 and a 1 year high of C$60.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.11.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.01). Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of C$665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$620.65 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.77%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

