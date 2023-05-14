Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the April 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:BAM traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.55. 1,587,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,616. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.61. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $36.50. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion and a PE ratio of 19.72.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 68,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,613,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,957,000 after buying an additional 13,953 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 68,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 29,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 25,213 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Articles

