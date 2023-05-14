Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the April 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 705,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Activity at Brookline Bancorp

In other Brookline Bancorp news, CEO Michael P. Goldrick sold 17,023 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $222,831.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,174.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Brookline Bancorp news, CEO Michael P. Goldrick sold 17,023 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $222,831.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,174.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bogdan Nowak purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $121,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 168,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,556.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $429,760 over the last ninety days. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of BRKL stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 605,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,203. The firm has a market cap of $676.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.67. Brookline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

