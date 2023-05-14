Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,677,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,691 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.0% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $226,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.37. 7,276,015 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.83 and its 200-day moving average is $64.47. The stock has a market cap of $98.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

