Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 19,505 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,442,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,505 shares during the period. A. O. Smith makes up about 1.7% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $197,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,439,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,639,000 after purchasing an additional 19,348 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,066,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,768,000 after purchasing an additional 65,166 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 107,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 259.4% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 14,994 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $768,141.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.24. 1,321,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,916. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $71.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.19.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AOS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

