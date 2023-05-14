Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 810 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ADP traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.74. 1,256,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,222. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

