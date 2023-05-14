BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the April 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.85 to C$3.65 in a research note on Wednesday.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of BTBIF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $3.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of properties. The firm offers management philosophy, sentinelle, boma best, and sustainable development services. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, and Industrial. The company was founded by Michel Leonard on July 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

