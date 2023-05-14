Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the April 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of CGO stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,945. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45.

Get Calamos Global Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.