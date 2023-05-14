Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Has $988,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,771 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 5,410 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,279 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $93,869,000 after buying an additional 67,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $198.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Insider Activity

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.56.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.