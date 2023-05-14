Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Invests $899,000 in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWW opened at $62.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $43.65 and a one year high of $62.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.91.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

