Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $4.29 Million Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,046.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052,206 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,315,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,264 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 476.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,802,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,738 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,471,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,845 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,757,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $104.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.73. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $120.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

