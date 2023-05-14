Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75,578 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKLN. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 94,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 22,921 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 208,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,529 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

