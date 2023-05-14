Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,352 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN opened at $41.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.41. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $43.63.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.