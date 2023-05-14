Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO opened at $49.73 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

