Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Delaney Dennis R

Delaney Dennis R lowered its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up 4.5% of Delaney Dennis R’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.57. 891,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.39 and its 200-day moving average is $120.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.5835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 38.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.61.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

