Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL) Short Interest Down 21.4% in April

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the April 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canna-Global Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Canna-Global Acquisition by 25.7% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 270,125 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition by 111.2% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,267,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,813,000 after buying an additional 667,346 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition by 4.9% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,169,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,823,000 after buying an additional 54,566 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 930,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,942,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canna-Global Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ CNGL remained flat at $10.66 on Friday. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247. Canna-Global Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40.

Canna-Global Acquisition Company Profile

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp intends to acquire, engages in share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis sector.

