Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 115 Per Share

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 115 ($1.45) per share by the oil and gas development company on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 52.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is an increase from Capricorn Energy’s previous dividend of $32.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Capricorn Energy Price Performance

Capricorn Energy stock opened at GBX 211.40 ($2.67) on Friday. Capricorn Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 194.30 ($2.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 263.20 ($3.32). The firm has a market capitalization of £666.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.48, a PEG ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 234.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 243.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.45.

Get Capricorn Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 260 ($3.28) to GBX 235 ($2.97) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 270 ($3.41) to GBX 230 ($2.90) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 275 ($3.47) to GBX 295 ($3.72) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Capricorn Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 253 ($3.19).

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.