Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Short Interest Up 29.6% in April

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,320,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the April 15th total of 12,590,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Argus increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

Carrier Global Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 70,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 311.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 890,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,728,000 after purchasing an additional 673,847 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 17,784 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARR traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,160,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,108,925. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.59. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

