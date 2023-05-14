Casper (CSPR) Price Reaches $0.0506 on Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0506 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $557.25 million and approximately $8.63 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Casper

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,712,251,167 coins and its circulating supply is 11,010,514,429 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,711,240,650 with 11,009,564,457 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.05023764 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $9,055,695.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

