Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,574,731,000 after acquiring an additional 291,836 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,496,000 after buying an additional 100,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,724,000 after buying an additional 92,360 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after buying an additional 98,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Caterpillar by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after buying an additional 836,340 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CAT opened at $209.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.29.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.94.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

