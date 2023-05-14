CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Short Interest Update

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the April 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CB Financial Services news, Director Karl G. Baily bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,614.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karl G. Baily purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $40,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,614.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Haines Montgomery bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $27,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,907.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBFV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in CB Financial Services in the third quarter worth $233,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Trading Up 1.3 %

CBFV traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924. CB Financial Services has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.94. The company has a market cap of $99.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CBFV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CB Financial Services in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on CB Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

