CBET Token (CBET) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

CBET Token (CBET) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. CBET Token has a total market cap of $87.77 million and approximately $0.76 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CBET Token has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One CBET Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CBET Token

CBET Token’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @cbetgg and its Facebook page is accessible here. CBET Token’s official website is www.cbet.money.

CBET Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CBET Token (CBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CBET Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CBET Token is 0.00000009 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cbet.money.”

