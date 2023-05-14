CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Reaches $0.0632 on Top Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0632 or 0.00000236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $50.93 million and $4.87 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007151 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00025146 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018458 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26,844.69 or 1.00031924 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0623471 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $5,104,512.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

