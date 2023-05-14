CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF) Short Interest Up 35.7% in April

CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the April 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Pareto Securities lowered shares of CellaVision AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get CellaVision AB (publ) alerts:

CellaVision AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of CellaVision AB (publ) stock remained flat at $17.52 on Friday. CellaVision AB has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $26.18.

CellaVision AB (publ) Company Profile

CellaVision AB engages in the provision of automated microscopy systems in the field of hematology. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; APAC; and EMEA. The firm’s products include DM1200; DM9600; DC-1; Peripheral Blood Application; Advanced RBC Application; and Server Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CellaVision AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CellaVision AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.