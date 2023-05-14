Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) PT Raised to $122.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CELH has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Celsius from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Celsius from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded Celsius from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Celsius from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.56.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Stock Down 0.3 %

CELH opened at $129.83 on Wednesday. Celsius has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $135.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.55 and a beta of 1.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.58 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $50,000,034.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,846,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,372,438. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $50,000,034.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,846,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,372,438. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $2,440,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,527.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,088,950 shares of company stock worth $102,440,629 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after buying an additional 62,439 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsius

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.