Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELUW) Short Interest Update

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELUW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the April 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Celularity Stock Performance

NASDAQ CELUW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.05. 21,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,550. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07. Celularity has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $1.10.

Celularity Company Profile

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

