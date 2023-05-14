Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,800 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the April 15th total of 179,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CTHR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. 21,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,288. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.49. The company has a market cap of $29.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile
Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.