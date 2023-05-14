Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,800 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the April 15th total of 179,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTHR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. 21,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,288. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.49. The company has a market cap of $29.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTHR. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 334,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

