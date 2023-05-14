Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the April 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 580,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $191.24 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $181.22 and a 1-year high of $262.00. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.35.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.73.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,439,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,763 shares of company stock worth $6,974,921 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 21.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

